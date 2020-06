June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency:

* U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY (EPA) - ORDERED AMAZON SERVICES LLC AND EBAY INC. TO STOP SELLING A WIDE RANGE OF PESTICIDE PRODUCTS

* U.S. EPA - PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO EPA'S ORDERS ALSO INCLUDE SEVERAL PRODUCTS MARKETED WITH FALSE OR MISLEADING CLAIMS OF EFFICACY AGAINST COVID-19 Source text - bit.ly/3hcQgPT