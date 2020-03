March 28 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FAA SAYS AN EMPLOYEE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19; FAA TO SANITIZE CONTROL ROOM AT NEW YORK TRACON IN WESTBURY FROM 12:15-4:15 A.M. ON MARCH 29

* FAA SAYS NEW YORK AIR ROUTE TRAFFIC CONTROL CENTER IN RONKONKOMA WILL HANDLE FLIGHTS AS PART OF LONGSTANDING CONTINGENCY PLAN Source text: bit.ly/33TpYf3