Dec 18 (Reuters) - Reynolds American:

* U.S. FDA ACCEPTS AND FILES MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FOR CAMEL SNUS

* REYNOLDS AMERICAN SAYS FDA ACCEPTED, FILED FOR SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW, 18 MRTP APPLICATIONS COVERING 6 STYLES OF CAMEL SNUS

* REYNOLDS AMERICAN SAYS MRTP APPLICATION(S) WILL NOW UNDERGO A SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW PROCESS BY FDA THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN A YEAR