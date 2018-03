BRIEF-U.S. FDA Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb's Application For Opdivo Plus Yervoy

March 27 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER FOR PRIORITY REVIEW

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - ‍FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION​

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018