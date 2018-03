March 5 (Reuters) - Shire Plc:

* U.S. FDA ACCEPTS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR PRUCALOPRIDE (SHP555) FOR CHRONIC IDIOPATHIC CONSTIPATION

* SHIRE PLC - ‍FDA EXPECTED TO PROVIDE DECISION ON OR AROUND DEC 21, 2018, DESIGNATED PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE​