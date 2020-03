March 2 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* U.S. FDA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR TANEZUMAB, A POTENTIAL FIRST-IN-CLASS TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC PAIN DUE TO MODERATE-TO-SEVERE OSTEOARTHRITIS

* PFIZER INC - PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR FDA TO MAKE A DECISION ON TANEZUMAB APPLICATION IS IN DECEMBER 2020