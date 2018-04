April 18 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER AND GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB - OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL