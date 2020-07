July 6 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FDA ALERTS CLINICAL LAB STAFF,HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS OF INCREASED RISK OF FALSE POSITIVE RESULT WITH BD SARS-COV-2 REAGENTS FOR BD MAX SYSTEM TEST

* U.S. FDA IS WORKING WITH BECTON, DICKINSON AND CO TO RESOLVE FALSE POSITIVE RESULTS WITH BD SARS-COV-2 REAGENTS FOR BD MAX SYSTEM ISSUE