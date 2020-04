April 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* U.S. FDA APPROVES BRAFTOVI® (ENCORAFENIB) IN COMBINATION WITH CETUXIMAB FOR THE TREATMENT OF BRAFV600E-MUTANT METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER (CRC) AFTER PRIOR THERAPY

* PFIZER - MOST COMMON AR IN THOSE TREATED WITH BRAFTOVI IN COMBINATION WITH CETUXIMAB WERE NAUSEA, DIARRHEA, DERMATITIS ACNEIFORM, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: