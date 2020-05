BRIEF-U.S. FDA Approves Bristol Myers' Pomalyst For AIDS-Related And HIV-Negative Kaposi Sarcoma

May 15 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB’S POMALYST® (POMALIDOMIDE) FOR AIDS-RELATED AND HIV-NEGATIVE KAPOSI SARCOMA

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - AS DESCRIBED IN BOXED WARNINGS, POMALYST CAN CAUSE FETAL HARM & IS CONTRAINDICATED IN FEMALES WHO ARE PREGNANT

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB - POMALYST IS ONLY AVAILABLE THROUGH A RESTRICTED DISTRIBUTION PROGRAM, POMALYST REMS

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - DEEP VEIN THROMBOSIS, PULMONARY EMBOLISM, MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION, STROKE CAN OCCUR IN PATIENTS TREATED WITH POMALYST