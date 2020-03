BRIEF-U.S. FDA Approves Bristol Myers Squibb's Zeposia, A New Oral Treatment For Relapsing Forms Of Multiple Sclerosis

March 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB’S ZEPOSIA® (OZANIMOD), A NEW ORAL TREATMENT FOR RELAPSING FORMS OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* BRISTOL-MYERS - REGULATORY DECISION FROM EMA EXPECTED IN H1 2020 FOR ZEPOSIA FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH RELAPSING-REMITTING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - AS COUNTRY'S HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS DEALING WITH COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CO MADE DECISION TO DELAY COMMERCIALIZATION OF ZEPOSIA