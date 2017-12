Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cytosorbents Corp:

* CYTOSORBENTS ACHIEVES KEY MILESTONE WITH FDA APPROVAL OF THE U.S. REFRESH 2 PIVOTAL CARDIAC SURGERY TRIAL IDE APPLICATION

* U.S. FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF REFRESH 2 INVESTIGATIONAL DEVICE EXEMPTION APPLICATION, WITH CONDITIONS

* CONDITIONS RELATE TO REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS, CHANGES TO PATIENT CONSENT FORM & INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE DOCUMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: