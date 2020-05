May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA APPROVES FIRST THERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH LUNG AND THYROID CANCERS WITH A CERTAIN GENETIC MUTATION OR FUSION

* U.S. FDA - APPROVED RETEVMO CAPSULES TO TREAT THREE TYPES OF TUMORS

* U.S. FDA - FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETEVMO TO LOXO ONCOLOGY, INC., A SUBSIDIARY OF ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Source text for Eikon: