May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA - APPROVES NOVARTIS’ TABRECTA TO TREAT ADULTS WITH METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* FDA SAYS TABRECTA APPROVED FOR LUNG CANCER PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE MUTATION LEADING TO MET EXON 14 SKIPPING AS DETECTED BY FDA-APPROVED TEST

* FDA SAYS TABRECTA TABLETS APPROVED UNDER ACCELERATED APPROVAL