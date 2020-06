June 11 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* US FDA APPROVES UPDATED NOVARTIS BEOVU® LABEL, TO INCLUDE ADDITIONAL SAFETY INFORMATION

* NOVARTIS IS CONFIDENT THAT BEOVU CONTINUES TO REPRESENT AN IMPORTANT TREATMENT OPTION FOR PATIENTS WITH WET AMD, WITH AN OVERALL FAVORABLE BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE

* UPDATE TO US LABEL INCLUDES ADDITION OF SUB-SECTION DEDICATED TO RETINAL VASCULITIS AND/OR RETINAL VASCULAR OCCLUSION