June 10 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED ESOPHAGEAL SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA (ESCC) AFTER PRIOR FLUOROPYRIMIDINE- AND PLATINUM-BASED CHEMOTHERAPY

* APPLICATION WAS GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION BY FDA, AND APPROVAL IS BASED ON PHASE 3 ATTRACTION-3 TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: