May 26 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINED WITH LIMITED CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF METASTATIC OR RECURRENT NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB - IN CHECKMATE -9LA, OPDIVO + YERVOY WITH TWO CYCLES OF CHEMOTHERAPY DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR OVERALL SURVIVAL VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY