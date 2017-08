July 17 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Puma's Nerlynx (neratinib) for extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer

* Puma Biotechnology Inc - expects Neratinib to become commercially available in September 2017 and to be marketed as Nerlynx