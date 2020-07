July 7 (Reuters) - Endo International PLC:

* U.S. FDA APPROVES QWO™ (COLLAGENASE CLOSTRIDIUM HISTOLYTICUM-AAES), THE FIRST INJECTABLE TREATMENT FOR CELLULITE

* ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC - QWO IS FIRST FDA-APPROVED INJECTABLE TREATMENT FOR CELLULITE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: