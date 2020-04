April 3 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES REBLOZYL® (LUSPATERCEPT-AAMT), THE FIRST AND ONLY ERYTHROID MATURATION AGENT, TO TREAT ANEMIA IN ADULTS WITH LOWER-RISK MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES (MDS)