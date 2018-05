BRIEF-U.S. FDA Approves Retacrit As Biosimilar To Epogen/Procrit For Treatment Of Anemia

May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* SAYS APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA

* SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY

* SAYS AS WITH EPOGEN/PROCRIT, RETACRIT CONTAINS BOXED WARNING ABOUT INCREASED RISKS OF DEATH, HEART PROBLEMS, STROKE, TUMOR GROWTH OR RECURRENCE

* SAYS APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION

* SAYS RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT