May 22 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* U.S. FDA APPROVES TAKEDA’S ALUNBRIG® (BRIGATINIB) AS A FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OPTION FOR PATIENTS DIAGNOSED WITH RARE AND SERIOUS FORM OF LUNG CANCER

* TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL - FDA APPROVAL EXPANDS ALUNBRIG'S CURRENT INDICATION TO INCLUDE FIRST-LINE SETTING