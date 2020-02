Feb 21 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* ELI LILLY AND CO - U.S. FDA APPROVED TRULICITY FOR REDUCTION OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES