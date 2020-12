Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Food And Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA OFFICIAL SAYS AGENCY HAS ASKED PFIZER TO ADD SEVERE ALLERGIC REACTIONS TO ITS PLANS TO STUDY SAFETY ISSUES RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS VACCINE

* U.S. FDA OFFICIAL ACKNOWLEDGED THERE IS NO DATA TO SUPPORT OR CONTRADICT THE USE OF PFIZER/BIONTECH VACCINE IN PREGNANT WOMEN: FDA PANEL MEETING