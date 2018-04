April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S FDA SAYS AUTHORIZED FIRST TEST TO IDENTIFY EMERGING PATHOGEN CANDIDA AURIS

* U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS

* U.S. FDA SAYS FDA GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF THE TEST TO IDENTIFY CANDIDA AURIS TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH Source text: (bit.ly/2F27D1B)