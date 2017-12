BRIEF-US FDA Chief Spells Out Agency's Efforts on Targeted Therapies

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION:

* STATEMENT FROM U.S. FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLIEB ON NEW FDA EFFORTS TO SUPPORT MORE EFFICIENT DEVELOPMENT OF TARGETED THERAPIES

* FDA COMMISSIONER GOTTLIEB - ISSUING 2 DRAFT GUIDANCES FOR MEDICAL DEVELOPERS CLARIFYING FDA‘S RECOMMENDATIONS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF INDIVIDUALIZED THERAPIES

* FDA COMMISSIONER GOTTLIEB SAYS FIRST DRAFT GUIDANCE PROPOSES APPROACH FOR DRUG DEVELOPERS TO ENROLL PATIENTS BASED ON IDENTIFICATION OF RARE MUTATIONS

* FDA COMMISSIONER GOTTLIEB - SECOND DRAFT GUIDANCE SEEKS TO PROVIDE THOSE RUNNING CLINICAL TRIALS WITH A CLEAR FRAMEWORK TO REFERENCE REGARDING IVD DEVICES

* FDA COMMISSIONER GOTTLIEB - SECOND DRAFT GUIDANCE‘S FRAMEWORK IS TO SEE IF AN IVD DEVICE USED IN THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT STUDY MUST UNDERGO ITS OWN FDA REVIEW

* FDA COMMISSIONER GOTTLIEB SAYS FDA ALSO CONSIDERING WAYS TO STREAMLINE REVIEW OF ONCOLOGY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS AND THE IVDS USED WITH THEM