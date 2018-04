April 25 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc:

* U.S. FDA CLEARS PLURISTEM’S PHASE III STUDY IN TREATMENT OF MUSCLE INJURY FOLLOWING HIP FRACTURE SURGERY

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SEVERAL EU COUNTRIES TO APPROVE STUDY IN EUROPE

* PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO BEGIN PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN BOTH EUROPE AND U.S. DURING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)