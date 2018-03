BRIEF-U.S. FDA Continues To Monitor Adverse Events Connected With Essure

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Food And Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS AT CURRENT TIME, IS ACTIVELY EVALUATING A COLLECTION OF NEW MEDICAL DEVICE REPORTS SUBMITTED TO FDA ON ESSURE DEVICE

* U.S FDA SAYS OF THE NEARLY 12,000 REPORTS RECEIVED IN 2017 FOR ESSURE, THE MAJORITY WERE SENT TO FDA IN LAST QUARTER OF THE YEAR

* U.S. FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT ESSURE MAY BE APPROPRIATE FOR SOME WOMEN BASED ON FDA’S CURRENT INFORMATION

* U.S. FDA SAYS ALSO RECOGNIZES THAT “SERIOUS PROBLEMS” HAVE BEEN ASSOCIATED WITH USE OF ESSURE

* U.S. FDA SAYS CONTINUING TO MONITOR ADVERSE EVENTS CONNECTED WITH ESSURE REPORTED TO FDA'S DATABASE, AS WELL AS OTHER DATA SOURCES