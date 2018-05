May 11 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER

* U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED THE APPROVAL OF GILENYA TO NOVARTIS Source text: (reut.rs/2rD6Tej) Further company coverage: