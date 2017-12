Dec 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION EXTENDS ACTION DATE FOR XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS BY THREE MONTHS

* PFIZER INC - FDA HAS PROVIDED AN ANTICIPATED PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IN JUNE 2018

* PFIZER INC - DRUG HAS BOXED WARNING REGARDING PATIENTS TREATED WITH XELJANZ/XELJANZ XR ARE AT INCREASED RISK FOR DEVELOPING SERIOUS INFECTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: