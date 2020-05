May 27 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FDA FOUND ELEVATED LEVELS OF A CARCINOGEN IN SOME VERSIONS OF THE POPULAR DIABETES DRUG METFORMIN - BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET

* METFORMIN RECALLS EXPECTED AS EARLY AS THIS WEEK; CARCINOGEN FOUND IN THE DIABETES DRUG IS NDMA - BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET