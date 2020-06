June 11 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA - APPROVES SEMGLEE TO IMPROVE GLYCEMIC CONTROL IN ADULTS, PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES MELLITUS, IN ADULTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS

* FDA - GRANTS APPROVAL OF SEMGLEE (INSULIN GLARGINE INJECTION) TO MYLAN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

* FDA - SEMGLEE IS CONTRAINDICATED DURING EPISODES OF HYPOGLYCEMIA & IN PATIENTS WITH HYPERSENSITIVITY TO INSULIN GLARGINE OR ITS EXCIPIENTS