Sept 18 (Reuters) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* U.S. FDA grants fast track designation to Pluristem’s PLX-PAD for the treatment of Critical Limb Ischemia (cli)

* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Pluristem’s ongoing phase III cli trial has been selected for accelerated approval pathways in both U.S. and Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: