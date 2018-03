March 22 (Reuters) - Veru Inc:

* FDA GRANTS FEE WAIVER FOR TAMSULOSIN DRS NEW DRUG APPLICATION

* VERU - U.S. FDA GRANTED APPLICATION FOR SMALL BUSINESS WAIVER OF DRUG APPLICATION FEE OF ABOUT$2.4 MILLION FOR NDA FOR TAMSULOSIN DELAYED RELEASE SACHET