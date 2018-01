Jan 19 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DARATUMUMAB IN FRONT LINE MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* GENMAB - FDA HAS ASSIGNED PDUFA TARGET DATE OF MAY 21, 2018 TO TAKE A DECISION ON DARATUMUMAB IN THE INDICATION