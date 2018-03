March 19 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc:

* U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION (SNDA) FOR XTANDI® (ENZALUTAMIDE) IN NON-METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER (CRPC)

* ASTELLAS PHARMA INC - ‍PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE ASSIGNED BY FDA IS JULY 2018​