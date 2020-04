April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA - CURRENTLY PRIORITIZING REVIEW OF NEWLY SUBMITTED ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATIONS FOR CHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATE & HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE

* U.S. FDA - PUBLISHED PRODUCT-SPECIFIC GUIDANCES TO SUPPORT GENERIC DRUG DEVELOPMENT FOR CHLOROQUINE PHOSPHATE & HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE Source text: (bit.ly/2XzCDmm)