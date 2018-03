March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA - ISSUING ADVANCE NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING TO EXPLORE PRODUCT STANDARD TO LOWER NICOTINE IN CIGARETTES TO MINIMALLY/NON-ADDICTIVE LEVELS‍​

* ‍U.S. FDA - PLANS SHORTLY TO ISSUE AN ANPRM TO SEEK COMMENT ON ROLE THAT FLAVORS PLAY IN INITIATION, USE AND CESSATION OF TOBACCO PRODUCTS​

* ‍U.S. FDA - PLANS SHORTLY TO ISSUE AN ANPRM TO SOLICIT ADDITIONAL COMMENTS AND DATA RELATED TO THE REGULATION OF PREMIUM CIGARS Source text for Eikon: