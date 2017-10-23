FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Magellan Diagnostics
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 6:05 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Magellan Diagnostics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ‍U.S. Food and Drug Administration :

* ‍U.S. Food and Drug Administration says issued a warning letter to Magellan Diagnostics Inc​

* ‍U.S. FDA - Magellan diagnostics has until Nov. 10, to notify FDA about specific steps co has taken to address violations, to prevent them from recurring​

* U.S. FDA says in letter that Magellan marketed significantly modified versions of two of its blood lead testing systems without FDA’s required approval​

* ‍U.S. FDA - Inspection showed Magellan altered two of its blood lead testing systems after they were already FDA cleared

* ‍U.S. FDA - During inspection investigators observed violations, including failing to submit medical device reports regarding discrepancies in test results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.