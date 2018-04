April 6 (Reuters) -

* USFDA OBSERVES ALEMBIC PHARMA FAILED TO REVIEW ANY UNEXPLAINED DISCREPANCY AFTER INSPECTION OF CO’S PANELAV PLANT ON MARCH 12-20 -CNBC TV18

* USFDA OBSERVES ALEMBIC PHARMA EMPLOYEES NOT GIVEN TRAINING IN OPS THEY PERFORM AFTER INSPECTION OF CO’S PANELAV PLANT ON MARCH 12-20 -CNBC TV18

* USFDA OBSERVES ALEMBIC PHARMA HAS NO WRITTEN PROCEDURES FOR PRODUCTION & PROCESS CONTROLS-CNBC TV18