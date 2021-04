BRIEF-U.S. FDA Official Says One Death Reported Due To Blood Clot Event After J&J Vaccine

April 13 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FDA OFFICIAL SAYS ONE DEATH REPORTED DUE TO RARE BLOOD CLOT AFTER J&J VACCINE, ONE PATIENT IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION

* U.S. FDA OFFICIAL SAYS HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS WHO SEE WITH EITHER A LOW BLOOD PLATELET COUNT OR BLOOD CLOTS SHOULD ESTABLISH WHETHER INDIVIDUAL HAS RECENTLY BEEN VACCINATED

* FOR PEOPLE WHO GOT J&J COVID-19 VACCINE MORE THAN A MONTH AGO, RISK OF BLOOD CLOT EVENTS IS VERY LOW AT THIS TIME- FDA OFFICIAL

* WE ARE NOT SEEING CLOTTING EVENTS WITH LOW PLATELET COUNT WITH COVID-19 VACCINES FROM PFIZER/BIONTECH AND MODERNA - CDC OFFICIAL

* U.S. FDA OFFICIAL EXPECTS PAUSE IN USE OF J&J VACCINE TO BE A “MATTER OF DAYS”

* U.S. HEALTH OFFICIAL SAYS LEADING HYPOTHESIS IS THE J&J COVID-19 VACCINE IN VERY RARE CASES IS CAUSING AN IMMUNE RESPONSE THAT LEADS TO THESE “EXTREMELY RARE” BLOOD CLOTS

* U.S. FDA OFFICIAL SAYS RECOMMENDATION TO PAUSE J&J COVID-19 VACCINE IS NOT A MANDATE

* U.S. FDA OFFICIAL SAYS UNCLEAR AT THIS TIME IF THERE IS ANY ASSOCIATION WITH ORAL CONTRACEPTIVE PILL IN INDIVIDUALS WHO HAD BLOOD CLOTS AFTER J&J VACCINE

* U.S. FDA OFFICIAL PETER MARKS DESCRIBES J&J VACCINE PAUSE AS “TEMPORARY” AND SAYS IT SHOULD NOT IMPACT OVERALL U.S. VACCINATION EFFORTS

