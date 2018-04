April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA PERMITS MARKETING OF FIRST MEDICAL DEVICE TO USE AI TO DETECT GREATER THAN MILD LEVEL OF THE EYE DISEASE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY IN DIABETIC ADULTS

* U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTING MARKETING OF IDX-DR TO IDX LLC

* U.S. FDA SAYS THE DEVICE, CALLED IDX-DR, IS A SOFTWARE PROGRAM THAT USES AN AI ALGORITHM TO ANALYZE IMAGES OF THE EYE TAKEN WITH A RETINAL CAMERA Source text for Eikon: