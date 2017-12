BRIEF-U.S. FDA Posts Warning Letter To Distributors Of Legal Lean Syrup, Coco Loko

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION SAYS POSTED WARNING LETTER TO DISTRIBUTORS OF LEGAL LEAN SYRUP, COCO LOKO FOR SELLING UNAPPROVED NEW & MISBRANDED DRUGS

* FDA-WARNING LETTER SHOWS HOW PROMOTIONAL MATERIALS FOR LEGAL LEAN SYRUP, COCO LOKO SHOW THEY ARE INTENDED TO BE USED AS ALTERNATIVES TO ILLICIT STREET DRUGS

* FDA SAYS HAS REQUESTED THAT ARCO GLOBUS TRADING LLC, LEGAL LEAN LLC & LEGALLEANSTORE.COM RESPOND TO FDA WITHIN 15 WORKING DAYS REGARDING WARNING LETTER Source text for Eikon: