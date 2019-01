BRIEF-U.S. FDA Releases Label On Its Website For Samsung Bioepsis' Ontruzant

Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA RELEASES LABEL ON ITS WEBSITE FOR SAMSUNG BIOEPSIS CO LTD’S ONTRUZANT

* U.S. FDA - ONTRUZANT IS A HER2/NEU RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST INDICATED FOR THE TREATMENT OF HER2-OVEREXPRESSING BREAST CANCER

* U.S. FDA - ONTRUZANT IS ALSO INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF HER2-OVEREXPRESSING METASTATIC GASTRIC/GASTROESOPHAGEAL JUNCTION ADENOCARCINOMA

* U.S. FDA - ONTRUZANT (TRASTUZUMAB-DTTB) IS BIOSIMILAR TO HERCEPTIN (TRASTUZUMAB)

* U.S. FDA - WARNS THAT ONTRUZANT, TRASTUZUMAB PRODUCTS CAN RESULT IN CARDIOMYOPATHY, INFUSION REACTIONS, EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY, & PULMONARY TOXICITY