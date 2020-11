Nov 18 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FDA SAID TO PLAN EARLY DECEMBER ADVISORY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES AHEAD OF POTENTIAL AUTHORIZATION - CNBC

* U.S. FDA IS SAID TO HAVE ASKED ITS VACCINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO PLAN TO MEET DEC. 8-10 TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES- CNBC Source text : cnb.cx/3pPIgsq