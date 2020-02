Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FDA, ON CORONAVIRUS SUPPLY CHAIN, SAYS A MANUFACTURER ALERTED TO A SHORTAGE OF A HUMAN DRUG THAT WAS RECENTLY ADDED TO DRUG SHORTAGES LIST

* U.S. FDA, ON CORONAVIRUS SUPPLY CHAIN, SAYS MANUFACTURER NOTIFIED THAT SHORTAGE IS RELATED TO A SITE AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* U.S. FDA SAYS DRUG SHORTAGE IS DUE TO AN ISSUE WITH MANUFACTURING OF AN ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT USED IN DRUG Source text for Eikon: