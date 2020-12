Dec 4 (Reuters) - FDA:

* U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZES FIRST COVID-19 AND FLU COMBINATION TEST FOR USE WITH HOME-COLLECTED SAMPLES

* FDA- AUTHORIZED QUEST DIAGNOSTICS RC COVID-19 +FLU RT-PCR TEST FOR PRESCRIPTION USE WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS SELF-COLLECTION KIT FOR COVID-19 +FLU