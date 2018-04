April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Food & Drug Administration:

* U.S. FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION SAYS CLEARED FIRST CONTACT LENS TO INCORPORATE ADDITIVE THAT AUTOMATICALLY DARKENS LENS WHEN EXPOSED TO BRIGHT LIGHT

* U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC