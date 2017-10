Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA says cleared the first duodenoscope with a disposable distal cap; granted clearance of the ED34-i10T model duodenoscope to Pentax of America

* ‍U.S. FDA says new features of the Pentax ED34-i10T include a simpler user interface, improved image quality, and a reduced length, among others​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wHyTOE) Further company coverage: