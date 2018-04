April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FEDERAL JUDGE ENTERS CONSENT DECREE AGAINST CANTRELL DRUG COMPANY

* DISTRICT JUDGE ENTERED A CONSENT DECREE OF PERMANENT INJUNCTION TODAY BETWEEN U.S. AND CANTRELL DRUG COMPANY AND COMPANY’S CEO JAMES MCCARLEY JR

* CANTRELL, MCCARLEY PROHIBITED FROM MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTING STERILE DRUG PRODUCTS IN VIOLATION OF LAW